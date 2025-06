Burger spot turned food distribution site after Eaton Fire gifted mural from world-renowned artist World-renowned mural artist Robert Vargas gifted one of his beloved works of art to Fair Oaks Burger in Altadena, which transformed from a beloved burger joint into a food distribution site in the wake of the Eaton Fire. As they prepare to reopen, he's hoping to help lift the spirits of the community. Rina Nakano reports.