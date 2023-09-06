Watch CBS News

Boys in Blue: Rick Rhoden

While pitcher Rick Rhoden may not have won a World Series with the Dodgers, he was instrumental in their late 70's growth. Jim Hill chats with Rhoden about playing for Tommy Lasorda & his unique post-career move into pro golf
