Blac Chyna's defamation suit against Kardashians/Jenners defended, derided during trial opening stat Blac Chyna made a slow but steady rise from a fast food worker, stripper and model to now a plaintiff suing fellow reality television figures, her attorney told a jury Tuesday as trial of her defamation case continued in a downtown courtroom against members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, whose lawyer summed up the case by saying, "This case is part of a publicity stunt."