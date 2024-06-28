Watch CBS News

Amber Lee's Morning Weather (June 28)

Cooling trend continues today before warmer temperatures move in over the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-70s to lower-80s from the beaches to downtown LA, mid-80s to around 90 in the San Fernando Valley and 80s in the San Gabriel Valley.
