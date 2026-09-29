Concerns for sober living facilities The death of Presley Gerber is raising a lot of questions about the un-regulated sober living industry in California. Gerber checked into an ultra luxury facility in Santa Monica on September 20th. The next day he was found dead. Police believe he died of an overdose and are investigating how he obtained the drugs. LA Times Breaking News Reporter, Clara Harter comes to CBS LA to talk about Presley Gerber and the sober-living home that is also being investigated by The California Department of Health Services.