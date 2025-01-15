Watch CBS News

Amber Lee’s 4 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather

The wind gusts will pick up a bit throughout the morning but should die down in most areas by the end of the day. The lack of rain has created extremely dry conditions. A cooling trend should develop heading into the weekend and next week.
