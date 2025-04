Altadena artists start Eaton Fire Keychain Project to create a memorial Keys are usually the last thing we grab heading out, and for many Eaton Fire victims it's all that remains of their physical homes. This morning, Kara Finnstrom introduces us to a group of Altadena artists who've found a powerful new purpose for those keys. Visit this link to see a list of drop off locations: https://keychainproject.org/