Watch CBS News

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (March 15)

Wet morning, pouring rain from San Gabriel Valley to IE to mountains and OC. Rain is easing up in Ventura County. Rain moves out mid-morning/early afternoon with some lingering showers. Sunshine Thursday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.