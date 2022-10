Adelaida Ruiz - Mother of 3 and Champion Boxer Adelaida Ruiz is a single mom of three, has a day job and is a champion boxer! The 33-year-old Lynwood High product trains at the Century Sheriff's Boxing Gym in Los Angeles and just won a title in Costa Rica. Known as The Cobra, she’s looking for her next championship fight to add to her unbeaten record. Jill Painter Lopez has the story.