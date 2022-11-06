Watch CBS News

Aaron Carter dead at 34

Lauren Pozen provides the latest on the investigation into singer Aaron Carter's death. Carter, known for early 2000s hits like "I Want Candy" and "That's How I Beat Shaq," was found dead inside his Lancaster home early Saturday. He was 34.
