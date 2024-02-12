A Superbowl super surprise for 3 local high school football teams The Southern California Honda Dealers brought a Big-Game-sized Random Act of Helpfulness to three local high school football coaches who were surprised with an opportunity to catch special “money balls” thrown by former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez, each valued between $2,000 and $10,000. They combined for 22/27 completed passes for $141,000 in total winnings, which was split evenly among the 3 coaches or $47,000 per coach for their school’s sports programs.