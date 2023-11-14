Watch CBS News

87-year old local tennis champ still going strong

After winning a gold medal for Team USA at the Lorne Main Cup this year, 87-year old Lester Sack isn't letting his age slow him down. Jill Painter Lopez sat down with the tennis champ at his home club in Laguna Hills
