Watch CBS News

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Corona

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit Corona at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The shaker could be felt throughout Orange County and at the KCAL News studios in Studio City.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.