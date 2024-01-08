2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet recap: All the stars we talked to Jack Black, nominated for Best Original Song for ‘Peaches,’ makes up a Bowser song on the spot, ‘Tracker’ star Justin Hartley (who some people mistook for Glen Powell) and wife Sofia Pernas talking about being at the Globes for the first time, Pom Klementieff repping ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’. George Lopez talks about his role in ‘Blue Beetle’. Wanda Sykes soaks it all in, nominated for Stand-Up Comedy on Television for ‘Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer.’ ‘The Bear’ star Ebon Moss-Bacharach, who plays Cousin Ritchie, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor on TV. Cedric, the Entertainer of ‘The Neighborhood, ’ shows off his glam and weather-appropriate outfit. John Ortiz of ‘American Fiction’ was nominated for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. Ronald Gladden of ‘Jury Duty,’ nominated for Best Musical or Comedy TV Series, talks about entertaining more offers in Hollywood.