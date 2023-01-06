Watch CBS News

2 On Your Side: Too Good to Go

Kristine Lazar provides the latest on the newest sustainable trend in the Southland, an application called "Too Good to Go," which offers surprise bags of items for a minor cost before bakeries and cafes have to get ride of their product.
