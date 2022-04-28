$18.85 million settlement reached in deadly crash that killed Monique Munoz in Feb. 2021 The family of Monique Munoz, the 32-year-old woman killed in Feb. 2021 when her vehicle was struck by a speeding Lamborghini being driven illegally by a 17-year-old boy was awarded an $18.85 million settlement Wednesday. For them, it wasn't about the money, but making sure the driver was held accountable. CBS LA's Chris Holmstrom spoke with residents in the area who are still fighting to remember Monique's memory.