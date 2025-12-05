Local News A look at renowned architect Frank Gehry's designs in Southern California Add CBS News on Google

Jay L. Clendenin Widely considered the greatest architect of his time, Frank Gehry helped shape Los Angeles' skyline. On Friday, his family announced that the renowned architect died at his Santa Monica home at the age of 96. Architectural journalist Sam Lubell takes us through some of his most iconic designs. "Who he was, as a person, as an architect, he was not afraid," Lubell said. "He turned down huge contracts that he didn't think would work. He followed his artistic vision and his instincts, always. Because of that, he changed LA. He changed architecture."

Walt Disney Concert Hall Frederic J. BROWN /AFP via Getty Images One of his most famous designs, the Walt Disney Concert Hall at 111 S Grand Ave in the heart of LA, cemented Gehry's legacy as an artist and architect. "This building is a symbol of how he really changed building," Lubell said. "He changed architecture. He did something that nobody had really imagined before."

The Gehry Residence CBS LA Nestled in the middle of Santa Monica, at 1002 22nd St, Gehry decided to design a home that went against traditional designs. "It is basically a rebellion against the typical house," Lubell said. "He took a colonial pink house, completely ripped it apart. He sort of turned it into an art piece and an experiment."

Binoculars Building CBS LA Gehry crafted one of his most unique designs with the Binoculars Building at 340 Main St in Google's Venice campus. "The building is really about Gary's willingness to work together with artists," Lubell said. "This one, he coordinated with a Dutch artist, and they were the ones that helped him make those binoculars, which really became a symbol of Venice."

Norton Residence CBS LA Staying in Venice at 2509 Ocean Front Walk, Gehry worked with writer Lynn Norton to create a home that also encapsulated the beach community's vibe. "This one design is for a writer, Lynn Norton, to kind of write without being disturbed and have a good view of the area," Lubell said. "Gary thought of the idea that he's going to make him his tower. It's going to be kind of a lifeguard tower. The rest of the house became sort of a homage to the rest of Venice."

Team Disney Anaheim CBS LA Outside of Los Angeles, Gehry partnered with Disney to create the Team Disney Anaheim building at 700 W Ball Road. "It's got Gehry's typical kind of fun to it, which I think fits very well," Lubell said. "It's this iridescent stainless steel panels that are facing the freeway. When you move by them, they change colors. It's this amazing mix of Gehry's willingness to put in art, and in this case animation, into his buildings."