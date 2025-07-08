Mike Rogers is a journalist and assignment editor at KCAL News in Los Angeles, where he helps lead The Desk - an innovative segment that brings the newsroom's assignment desk in front of the camera. Since joining KCAL as the overnight assignment editor, Rogers has transitioned to the nightside team and expanded his role to include on-air reporting and aerial coverage in SkyCAL. His reporting spans breaking news, community stories, and high school sports.

kcal news

Before joining KCAL, Rogers served as the nightside assignment editor at CBS Sacramento (KOVR), contributing to high school sports programming and digital election coverage. He began his television career at CBS affiliate KTVN in Reno, where he advanced from production assistant to morning show producer, later earning an Emmy Award as nightside assignment editor and 11 p.m. producer. He was eventually promoted to assignment manager, also appearing on air for sports coverage.