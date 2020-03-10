You can catch Markina Brown tracking the "highs" and "lows" of weather across the Southland on KCAL News.

Markina joined KCAL News after serving as chief meteorologist at WGCL-TV in Atlanta and KTLA-TV in Los Angeles, making her the first African-American female chief meteorologist in Southern California. Her career has also taken her to New York as a fill-in meteorologist for CBS This Morning, WBBM-TV in Chicago, WOIO-TV in Cleveland, and KPLR-TV in St. Louis.

Markina holds the seals of approval from both the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., she is a graduate of Central Michigan University with degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Political Science with a concentration in International Relations. She also obtained a third degree from Mississippi State University in geosciences with a concentration in meteorology.

A former gymnast, Markina enjoys working out, acting, watching films and exploring LA's culinary scene.