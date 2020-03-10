Watch CBS News
CBS News Los Angeles

Markina Brown

/ KCAL News

Markina-Brown-1200x800-2018.jpg

You can catch Markina Brown tracking the "highs" and "lows" of weather across the Southland on KCAL News.

Markina joined KCAL News after serving as chief meteorologist at WGCL-TV in Atlanta and KTLA-TV in Los Angeles, making her the first African-American female chief meteorologist in Southern California.  Her career has also taken her to New York as a fill-in meteorologist for CBS This Morning, WBBM-TV in Chicago, WOIO-TV in Cleveland, and KPLR-TV in St. Louis.

Markina holds the seals of approval from both the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society.  A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., she is a graduate of Central Michigan University with degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Political Science with a concentration in International Relations.  She also obtained a third degree from Mississippi State University in geosciences with a concentration in meteorology.

A former gymnast, Markina enjoys working out, acting, watching films and exploring LA's culinary scene.

First published on March 10, 2020 / 11:20 AM

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.