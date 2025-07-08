Watch CBS News
Mark Liu is a veteran broadcast journalist with more than 25 years of experience in news production and editorial leadership. He currently leads The Desk on CBS Los Angeles (KCBS/KCAL), an innovative segment that airs weekdays and brings the newsroom's assignment desk in front of the camera.  

Liu began his editorial career in 1999 as a planning editor at KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he eventually became Dayside Assignment Manager. In 2003, he joined KCBS/KCAL in Los Angeles, where he spent over two decades managing breaking news coverage, monitoring emergency communications, and researching local developments. Promoted to Nightside Assignment Manager in 2011, he played a pivotal role in coordinating coverage of major events including the 2013 manhunt for Christopher Dorner, the 2015 San Bernardino mass shooting, and the 2018 Woolsey Fire. 

A native of Glendale, California, Liu earned his degree in Political Science from UCLA. 

