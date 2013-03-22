Erica Olsen CBS Los Angeles

Erica Olsen is an Emmy Award-winning on-air Host for CBS Local and has been the Station Host for CBS2/KCAL9 since 2009.

Her credits include hosting Inside SoCal Sunday Morning - weekly series featuring food, music, events and all things SoCal; Music Minute – weekday series featuring emerging bands performing in LA; numerous music specials surrounding the GRAMMYs and travel specials featuring Australia, Italy, Hawaii, Las Vegas and Utah. She also appears on camera on behalf of numerous clients.

Erica is the Past President of Alliance for Women in Media (AWM) SoCal Affiliate, and is a graduate of the University of Kansas with a degree in Business Administration and emphasis in Information Systems, and completed a study-abroad session in the Veneto region of Italy through the Consortium Institute of Management and Business Analysis (CIMBA). She has been an active member of P.E.O (Philanthropic Educational Organization) since 1996, and alumni of the Delta Gamma Sorority.

In her spare time, she can be found scoping out new restaurants, hiking with her dog Caesar, learning how to make wine, and listening to live music.

Contact Erica Olsen: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram