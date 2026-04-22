Zack Steffen has 2 saves for Rapids in 0-0 tie with LAFC

Zack Steffen finished with two saves and had his second shutout of the season for the Colorado Rapids in a 0-0 tie with Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night.

The Rapids (4-4-1) had 71% possession.

LAFC (5-2-2), who had lost back-to-back game for the first time in more than a calendar year, are winless in three straight.

Hugo Lloris had two saves and leads MLS with seven shutouts.

LAFC's Mathieu Choinière hit the post with a shot from outside the area in the 56th minute.