Human remains found near 10 Freeway in San Bernardino County

Authorities in San Bernardino County are conducting an investigation after human remains were found near the 10 Freeway in Yucaipa on Thursday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol said around 12:24 p.m., a Caltrans employee found heavily decomposed human remains near Live Oak Canyon and the 10 Freeway.

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and CalFire also responded to the scene. The remains were identified as belonging to a male, but it is unclear if they are from an adult or a child.

The Coroner's Division will continue to investigate the incident.