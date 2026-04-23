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Human remains found near 10 Freeway in San Bernardino County

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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Authorities in San Bernardino County are conducting an investigation after human remains were found near the 10 Freeway in Yucaipa on Thursday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol said around 12:24 p.m., a Caltrans employee found heavily decomposed human remains near Live Oak Canyon and the 10 Freeway.

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and CalFire also responded to the scene. The remains were identified as belonging to a male, but it is unclear if they are from an adult or a child.

The Coroner's Division will continue to investigate the incident. 

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