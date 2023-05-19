Watch CBS News
Yucaipa high school teacher arrested for sleeping with 16-year-old boy

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A 38-year-old high school teacher has been arrested for allegedly sleeping with a 16-year-old student in Yucaipa. 

yucaipa-teacher.jpg
Tracy Vanderhulst. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department were first made aware of the allegations of unlawful sexual intercourse involving a minor and a teacher at Yucaipa High School on Thursday. 

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify suspect as 38-year-old Tracy Vanderhulst. She was arrested and held on $30,000 bail. 

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Yucaipa High said that Vanderhulst "offers up a rigorous mathematics curriculum and deep caring for her students."

Vanderhulst is listed as a math teacher at YHS and was their 2017 Teacher of the Year recipient. 

It was not immediately clear if the minor was a student at the high school.

As they continue to investigate the incident, detectives are working to determine if there are additional victims. Anyone with more information is asked to contact them at (909) 890-4904. 

First published on May 19, 2023 / 6:54 PM

