Yucaipa couple arrested for allegedly crashing cars for insurance payout; posted videos to Youtube

A Yucaipa couple has been arrested for allegedly causing intentional collisions in an attempt to defraud insurance companies.

According to the San Bernardino District Attorney's office, Christopher Phelps and his wife Kimberly Phelps posted dashcam videos of the crashes on a Youtube channel under the name of "BLU3 GHO57." The channel had approximately 162 dashcam videos featuring, collisions, attempted or near collisions and road rage incidents.

The California Department of Insurance began an investigation after discovering the channel and after Christopher was involved in a "suspicious collision" where he seemed to stop for no apparent reason, causing a truck pulling a trailer to hit his vehicle.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the investigation uncovered about 23 collisions linked to 17 insurance claims filed by Christopher, all with videos posted to the channel. Investigators also found 42 videos linked to road rage incidents and attempted collisions involving the 40-year-old.

Christopher was charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, 11 counts of insurance fraud and five felony counts of child endangerment. Kimberly was charged with two counts of felony child endangerment and one count of insurance fraud.

Prosecutors said the couple had their child in the car for many of the collisions.

Christopher was previously charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and another count of causing a vehicle collision for the purpose of presenting a false claim following his arrest last month.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department arrested the couple again on Wednesday. They are each being held on $500,000 bail.