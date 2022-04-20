Young siblings who drowned in Lake Hughes area identified

A pair of young siblings who drowned in a shallow pond in the Lake Hughes area were identified Wednesday.

Four-year-old Movses Aslanyan and his sister, 3-year-old Lilya Aslanyan, died after being found in a shallow pond in the 43100 block of Lake Hughes Road at about 6:55 p.m. Monday. They were airlifted to a hospital, where both children died.

Sheriff's Lt. Charles Calderaro said the boy died at about 9 p.m. Monday. His sister died about two hours later.

Authorities were first sent to the area after the children were reported missing. They had been last seen playing in the yard of the location, but when their mother went to call them inside, she couldn't find them and started searching for them. By the time deputies arrived, the children's mother and a neighbor had found them in a shallow pond near the home.

An investigation into children's deaths is ongoing, sheriff's officials said.