Yorba Linda woman arrested in road rage crash that left another driver an amputee

A 21-year-old Yorba Linda woman faces charges in connection with a road rage crash that resulted in a major injury requiring an amputation.

Kaylynn Heatley was arrested Monday, several days after the Friday crash on the 91 Freeway in Corona, after she came into the California Highway Patrol's Riverside office with her attorney to give a statement.

"The CHP takes any incidence of road rage and assault with a deadly weapon very seriously and actively investigates each one with the end goal of arresting those responsible," CHP Captain Levi Miller, commander of the Riverside area office, said in a statement.

Authorities say the incident happened just after 7 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway, west of McKinley Street. The preliminary investigation determined a Jeep Wrangler had intentionally rammed a Tesla, causing it and another vehicle to go off the road. The impact of the crash caused major injuries to one of the other drivers, who had to have a limb amputated, the CHP said.

CHP investigators were able to identify the driver in the incident from the license plate of the Jeep Wrangler, which was found at an address in Placentia and taken into custody.

Heatley has since been booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run, reckless driving causing great bodily injury, and a felony enhancement for permanent disfigurement.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the moments beforehand can contact CHP Officer J. Martin at (951) 637-8000.