YMCA announces plan to return to Inglewood with new $40 million center

The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles announced it will be returning to Inglewood with a new $40 million center in partnership with the Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD).

At an event on Thursday morning, several YMCA of Metro LA officials and local leaders from Inglewood unveiled the vision for the center that will become a location of "opportunity, health, and community connection."

Officials said the new center will not only serve residents in Inglewood but will also meet the needs of communities in Hawthorne and Lennox.

The center will feature a two-story, 30,000-square-foot facility with a "CIF-regulation swimming pool, a full-sized CIF-regulation gymnasium, modern fitness areas with cardio and strength equipment, and dedicated spaces for children's activities, group exercise, and community gatherings."

The new $40 million YMCA facilty in Inglewood is expected to be completed by the 2028 Olympics. YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles

"For the first time in more than two decades, the students in Inglewood will have a swimming pool," said Dr. James Morris from the IUSD. "We have students who want to participate in competitive swimming or water polo, and they don't have an opportunity, but the Y is bringing that to our students in our school district."

Morris called the event a "historic moment" for the school district and city that represents a "direct investment in our children and youth of Inglewood."

Former LA Lakers player Metta World Peace spoke at the event, highlighting the importance that a YMCA can play in a child's life. He also emphasized that YMCAs are not only for the youth but also for the senior citizen population.

Officials said the event was meant to kick off the fundraising process. Inglewood Mayor James Butts said it's an honor for the city to participate in bringing back a YMCA and pledged his own money toward the project.

The YMCA in Inglewood is expected to be completed by the 2028 Olympics.