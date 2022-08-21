Wrong-way driver killed on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos

A driver traveling in the wrong direction on the 605 Freeway was killed when he crashed his car head-on into a pickup truck.

The crash unfolded around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Alondra Boulevard. Witnesses say they saw the car going northbound in the southbound lanes before the crash.

There have been no other reports of injuries stemming from the crash.