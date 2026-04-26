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Wrobleski dazzles with 6 scoreless innings, wins 4th straight start as Dodgers beat Cubs, 6-0

/ AP

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Justin Wrobleski tossed six scoreless innings to become the first Dodgers pitcher since 2009 to win his first four starts, and Los Angeles defeated the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Sunday in the series finale.

Wrobleski (4-0) allowed four hits, struck out six and walked a season-high four on a career-high 109 pitches while facing the Cubs for the first time in his career. The left-hander matched Chad Billingsley, who won his first four starts 17 years ago.

Wrobleski and Cubs starter Shota Imanaga both struggled with command and control early. They threw a combined 100 pitches through the first two innings.

Shohei Ohtani hit an opposite-field home run on Hoby Milner's first pitch in the seventh, extending the Dodgers' lead to 6-0. The 382-foot shot to left-center cut against a gusty wind and snapped Ohtani's 12-game homerless streak. He was 3 for 4 with a walk and scored twice.

The Dodgers led 5-0 in the sixth. Dalton Rushing had an RBI single and Kyle Tucker walked and scored on a pickoff error by catcher Carson Kelly after Santiago Espinal whiffed on a bunt.

The Dodgers pitched around a lot of traffic, with the Cubs getting leadoff runners on in six of nine innings. Chicago was 0-for-20 with runners on base and left 12 stranded, a season-high on the road.

The Dodgers led 3-0 in the first. Ohtani walked, stole second, took third on Kelly's initial throwing error and scored on Andy Pages' sacrifice fly. Miguel Rojas added a two-run double with two outs.

Wrobleski pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the second. Michael Busch doubled and with one out, Wrobleski issued back-to-back walks to load the bases for Nico Hoerner, who struck out. Alex Bregman grounded out to shortstop to end the threat.

Imanaga (2-2) gave up five runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander struck out six and walked three. He continued his dominance of Freddie Freeman, who has one hit in 12 at-bats, with five strikeouts.

Up next

Cubs: LHP Matthew Boyd (1-1, 5.79 ERA) starts Monday's series opener in San Diego against Padres RHP Randy Vásquez (2-0, 1.88).

Dodgers: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-2, 2.48) starts Monday at home against Miami Marlins RHP Chris Paddack (0-4, 6.38) in the series opener.

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