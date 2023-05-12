Writers strike wrapping up week 2 with no word of progress

The Writers Guild of America strike will wrap up its second week Friday with no indication of any progress being made toward a resolution of a walkout that has brought Hollywood production to a halt.

Local picketing will continue Friday at Amazon Studio in Culver City, CBS' Studio City lot, Television City, The Walt Disney Co.'s corporate headquarters in Burbank, the Fox Studios lot, Netflix's Hollywood headquarters, Paramount Studios in Hollywood, Sony Studios in Culver City, Universal Studios and Warner Bros. in Burbank.

The last WGA strike lasted from November 2007 until February 2008. Various estimates from different organizations estimated that the 100-day strike cost the local economy between $2 billion and $3 billion.

The WGA is pushing for improvements on a variety of fronts, notably for higher residual pay for streaming programs that have higher viewership, rather than the existing model that pays a standard rate regardless of a show's success.

The union is also calling for industry standards on the number of writers assigned to each show, increases in foreign streaming residuals and regulations preventing the use of artificial intelligence technology to write or rewrite any literary material.

The WGA strike, which began May 2, has been having an impact in Hollywood. On Sunday, the "MTV Movie & TV Awards" live ceremony was scrubbed in favor of a pre-taped event due to celebrities unwilling to cross WGA picket lines.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported that Vice President Kamala Harris had backed out of her planned appearance at an MTV mental health awareness event in Carson on May 18 to avoid conflict with the WGA strike.

Harris was set to appear alongside a surprise celebrity guest and young leaders at a Cal State Dominguez Hills town hall to raise awareness of Mental Health Action Day, according to The Times.

WGA negotiators said no new talks are scheduled with the AMPTP, and none are expected in the coming days.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios, issued a position paper last week outlining its take on some key negotiating points in the labor impasse. Responding to a union demand for minimum staffing levels and employment guarantees, the alliance contends such a move would "require the employment of writers whether they're needed for the creative process or not."

The alliance also pushed back on the issue of streaming residuals, saying the union's most recent contract gave writers a 46% increase in streaming residuals taking effect in 2022 -- increases that some writers may only now be seeing in their paychecks. The alliance contends the union's proposal would represent a 200% increase over current residual rates.

It also called for "a lot more discussion" on the issue of artificial intelligence, and suggested that writers "want to be able to use this technology as part of their creative process, without changing how credits are determined."

"The AMPTP member companies remain united in their desire to reach a deal that is mutually beneficial to writers and the health and longevity of the industry, and to avoid hardship to the thousands of employees who depend upon the industry for their livelihoods," according to an alliance statement issued when the strike was announced. "The AMPTP is willing to engage in discussions with the WGA in an effort to break this logjam."

Streaming residuals are one of the focal points of the Writers Guild's negotiating team, with the union pushing for an overhaul of the formula to include higher compensation for more popular programs.

Earlier this week, the AMPTP also began labor talks with the Directors Guild of America, which is seeking to address many of the same issues involved in the WGA stalemate. The DGA's contract with AMPTP expires June 30.