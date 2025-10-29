The World Series is approaching "instant classic" territory as Dodgers hope to take Game 5 at home

As Game 5 of the 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays approaches, just two things are certain: this series is on its way toward becoming an instant classic, and nobody in their right mind knows who's going to win this thing.

The Dodgers entered the series without being seriously challenged in the Postseason thus far, and it looked like that may remain after they pulled off an emotionally draining Game 2 win in an 18-inning marathon. The Blue Jays changed that with an emphatic 6-2 win in Game 4 off the bat of a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. home run and an epic 4-run seventh inning on Tuesday night.

So that leaves the teams square at two games each in the best-of-seven series. The situation makes Wednesday's Game 5 pivotal, as the loser will have to muster up two-consecutive wins to keep their dreams of a World Series title alive.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looks on after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against Shohei Ohtani in game four of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2025. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

A significant change for the Dodgers

The Dodgers announced a change to the starting lineup ahead of Wednesday's 5 p.m. first pitch. Alex Call will replace Andy Pages at the no. 9 spot in the batting order. He'll play left field, shifting Kike Hernandez over to center.

Pages had a stellar regular season with a .272 batting average and 27 home runs, but his benching in the Fall Classic doesn't come as a surprise. He has just four hits in 50 at-bats in the Postseason, including a 1-for-15 performance in the World Series.

Snell seeks redemption

This Game 5 pitching matchup is a rematch of Game 1. Blake Snell will have the nod for LA while Trey Yesavage takes the mound for Toronto.

Snell struggled in Game 1, allowing 5 earned runs on eight base hits.

The Blue Jays have scored 23 runs in the four games thus far, making pitching an issue for the Dodgers. A solid start from Snell would put the Dodgers in prime position with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on deck for Game 6.

A new role for Ohtani?

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani made what's expected to be his only start as pitcher of the series on Tuesday night. But was it the last we've seen of him on the mound?

He threw 93 pitches Tuesday, making a bullpen appearance on Wednesday near impossible. But going forward, don't be shocked if you see Ohtani pitch in relief as the series returns to Toronto, especially in high-leverage situations.