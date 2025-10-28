Blue Jays get to Ohtani, even World Series at 2-2 in Game 4 victory over Dodgers

Just hours after battling through a grueling 18-inning contest in Game 3 of the 2025 World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers were back on the diamond on Tuesday night for the fourth installment of the series.

In what wound up being a much quicker game, lasting the usual nine innings and just over three hours, compared to the nearly seven-hour game on Monday night, the Blue Jays tied the series at 2-2 in Game 4 with a 6-2 win.

Shohei Ohtani made his World Series pitching debut after walking away from Game 3 as one of the Dodgers' heroes, tying an MLB record by reaching base in all nine of his plate appearances, including two home runs.

He lasted six innings, striking out six and allowing six hits. He gave up four earned runs on the night, after leaving in the top of the seventh inning with two runners on base.

The Dodgers started the scoring early, capitalizing on a Max Muncy walk in the second inning. He had previously advanced to third on a Tommy Edman single before Kiké Hernández drove him in with a sacrifice fly.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looks on after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against Shohei Ohtani in game four of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2025. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Toronto jumped onto the scoreboard in the very next inning, when Ohtani allowed a single to outfielder Nathan Lukes and a two-run homer to the Blue Jays' superstar first baseman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It was his seventh home run this postseason.

Both teams sailed through the next several innings until the Blue Jays erupted for four runs in the top of the seventh inning. With Ohtani still on the mound, Daulton Varsho reached instantly via single before third baseman Ernie Clement roped a double to deep left field, which led Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts to pull his two-way star.

Anthony Banda came out of the bullpen for Los Angeles, promptly allowing an RBI single to Andrés Giménez and a run-scoring fielder's choice to Ty France, who was pinch-hitting for Lukes. Roberts pulled Banda shortly after this for Blake Treinen, who gave up two straight run-scoring singles from Bo Bichette and Addison Barger.

Starter-turned-reliever Chris Bassit pitched through the sixth and seventh innings of the game for Toronto, allowing just one hit and striking out two. He gave way to Louis Varland in the ninth inning, who immediately walked Teoscar Hernández before Muncy doubled, putting two runners in scoring position.

Teoscar Hernández scored on a fielder's choice from Edman. Varland struck out Kiké Hernández and got Alex Call to line out, ending the game and tying the series back up heading into Game 5, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday. It will be the final game of the 2025 Fall Classic to be held in Los Angeles before the series moves back to Toronto.

Blue Jays' starting pitcher Shane Bieber lasted through 5 and 1/3 innings, allowing just one run on four hits and four walks. He struck out three batters before giving way to a taxed Toronto bullpen after Game 3. Despite using nearly every arm available, Toronto manager John Schneider got an incredible performance out of his relievers in Game 4, who combined for just under four one-run innings.

Bo Bichette hits a two-RBI single in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the 2025 World Series on October 28, 2025. Harry How / Getty Images

Key stats and moments

Ohtani drew another walk to start the game for the Dodgers' offense, marking his 11th consecutive plate appearance in which he reached base. He struck out in his next two at-bats and grounded out to first in the bottom of the seventh inning. Muncy and postseason legend Reggie Jackson have the record for consecutive plate appearances reaching base with 12.

After combining to use 18 pitchers in Game 3, the teams used just seven pitchers on Tuesday night.

Game 3 hero Freddie Freeman, who launched his second career World Series walk-off home run to cap off the 18-inning contest, went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.

The first double play of the World Series finally happened in the bottom of the eighth inning, when Bassit got Will Smith to ground out on a 92 mph fastball.