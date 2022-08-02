Worker killed while unloading skid-steer loader in Manchester Square

A man working in the Manchester Square area was killed Tuesday morning when a piece of heavy equipment fell on him.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the man, of unknown professional affiliation, was unloading a skid-steer loader from the back of a vehicle when it fell on top of him. The incident occurred in the 1400 block of West 81st Street at around 9:45 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There were no other injuries reported in the incident.

A skid steer loader is an item of industrial equipment with hydraulic lifting arms, often used in grading projects.