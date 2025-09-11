Watch CBS News
Los Angeles police investigating home invasion burglary in Woodland Hills

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
A daylong Los Angeles police investigation into a home invasion burglary continued late Thursday night, hours after they were first called to a Woodland Hills home. 

Officers said that the hot prowl burglary, defined as a burglary that happens when residents are still home, happened just after 4:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

screenshot-2025-09-11-185434.png
An aerial look at a bag filled with what appeared to be firearms next to a shattered glass door. KCAL News

They say that they didn't receive a 911 call to report the crime until 7:30 a.m., however. 

Upon arrival, they learned that a crime had taken place, though they didn't provide additional details. Investigators have not yet revealed details on the victims, but say that at least two suspects were inside the home at some point. 

They had already fled from the scene by the time police arrived. 

No injuries have yet been reported and police haven't said how much, if anything, the suspects left the property with.

Aerial footage of the hours-long investigation showed detectives scouring both inside and outside of the home. A black duffel bag filled with what appeared to be rifles sat on the ground outside of a shattered glass door. 

