Women suspected of attempted kidnapping arrested at Koreatown playground

A woman was arrested for an attempted kidnapping at a Koreatown playground Tuesday, and it's the same suspect who attempted to kidnap a 4-year-old from a Target store in February, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Feb. 26, Westlake Target incident happened around 12:40 p.m. when a woman walked up behind the child and "forcefully grabbed" them without consent, carrying them outside of the store.

After a confrontation with the parents, the woman put the child down and ran from the area on foot.

Police described her as a roughly 40-year-old woman who stands around 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

The latest incident happened when police responded to a call of a kidnap suspect Tuesday around 5:15 p.m., at a Koreatown playground in the 3200 block of San Marino Street.

The woman was grabbing children playing at the Seoul International Park playground, when parents intervened and called police, according to LAPD. The woman was taken into custody and arrested for kidnapping.

It is not known how many victims there are.