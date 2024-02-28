Watch CBS News
Woman arrested for attempted kidnap of 4-year-old child at Target in Westlake

By Dean Fioresi

Police have arrested a 40-year-old woman who allegedly attempted to kidnap a four-year-old child from a Target store in Westlake over the weekend. 

It happened at around 12:40 p.m. on Sunday at the store located in the 600 block of S. Virgil Avenue, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Investigators say that the child's parents called them after the woman allegedly "forcefully grabbed" the four-year-old without their consent and attempted to drag him out of the store. 

She dropped the child when confronted by the parents and since then, investigators have been searching for her throughout Los Angeles County. 

On Wednesday, officers were contacted after someone reported seeing the woman at a park in North Hollywood. 

SkyCal flew over the scene as police found the woman, eventually placing her under arrest and taking her away. As of now, they have not yet revealed her identity. 

They believe that she may be homeless. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (213) 382-9437.

February 28, 2024

