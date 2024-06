Woman stabbed to death in South Pasadena

Woman stabbed to death in South Pasadena

Woman stabbed to death in South Pasadena

An adult woman was stabbed to death in a South Pasadena neighborhood on Tuesday night.

The deadly attack happened in the 820 block of Brent Avenue at about 8:45 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department assumed control of the homicide investigation but did not have information about any suspects.