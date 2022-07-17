Woman stabbed to death in Long Beach; suspect arrested

A Long Beach man was arrested Saturday after he fatally stabbed a woman and attempted to flee from the scene.

The stabbing occurred just after 6:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of Coolidge Street, according to Long Beach police. The victim, whose name was withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As officers arrived, witnesses pointed them in the direction of the 91 Freeway near Paramount Avenue, where the suspect was reportedly last seen running from the area.

After catching up with him and attempting to take him into custody, which proved unsuccessful due to the suspect's non-compliance with their commands, what officers are calling "an unspecified use of force" occurred.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Long Beach resident Kevin Ngo. He was booked on one count of murder and held on bail of $2 million.

An investigation continued throughout Sunday as officers worked to determine a possible motive in the incident.

Anyone with information this stabbing was asked to call Long Beach Homicide detectives at (562) 570-7244.