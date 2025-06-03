Watch CBS News
Woman dies after shot on Costa Mesa sidewalk, police search for suspect

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Costa Mesa police are searching for a suspect after finding a 20-year-old woman suffering from several gunshot wounds on the sidewalk late Monday night.

Around 11:10 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Lukup Lane, a residential area, to a call of shots fired and found the wounded Huntington Beach woman.

Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue transported the woman to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police said it appears the victim and the suspect knew each other. The identification of the victim has not been released yet.

Anyone with information regarding this active investigation can call Detective Stocking at (714) 754-5392 or Sergeant Jacobi at (714) 754-5352. 

