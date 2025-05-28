Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman found shot after car crash into light pole in Boyle Heights

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

Police discover a shooting victim in Boyle Heights car crash
Police discover a shooting victim in Boyle Heights car crash 01:42

A woman was found shot after a car crash involving a light pole in Boyle Heights Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they responded to a radio call around 3:14 a.m. about a possible shooting near Grande Vista Avenue and 8th Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman unconscious inside a car that had crashed into a light pole. The LAPD said the woman was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

Police believe the alleged suspect's car was seen fleeing the area heading westbound on Grande Vista Avenue. 

The woman's condition remains unknown. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.