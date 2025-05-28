Woman found shot after car crash into light pole in Boyle Heights

A woman was found shot after a car crash involving a light pole in Boyle Heights Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they responded to a radio call around 3:14 a.m. about a possible shooting near Grande Vista Avenue and 8th Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman unconscious inside a car that had crashed into a light pole. The LAPD said the woman was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

Police believe the alleged suspect's car was seen fleeing the area heading westbound on Grande Vista Avenue.

The woman's condition remains unknown.