Woman shot and killed in Cudahy; investigation underway

Deputies investigate woman shot and killed at Cudahy mobile home park

A woman was shot to death in Cudahy early Monday morning, prompting an investigation from police.

It happened at around 2:20 a.m. at a mobile home park in the 7700 block of Atlanta Avenue at Clara Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

There was no information on a motive or suspect involved in the incident.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.