Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shot and killed in Cudahy; investigation underway

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Deputies investigate woman shot and killed at Cudahy mobile home park
Deputies investigate woman shot and killed at Cudahy mobile home park 01:07

A woman was shot to death in Cudahy early Monday morning, prompting an investigation from police. 

It happened at around 2:20 a.m. at a mobile home park in the 7700 block of Atlanta Avenue at Clara Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. 

There was no information on a motive or suspect involved in the incident. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.