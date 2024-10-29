Woman killed, man injured after getting struck by hit-and-run driver in Westlake

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a man and woman, killing one and injuring the other, in the Westlake area early Tuesday morning.

It happened a little before 6 a.m. near Third Street and Virgil Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics rushed a woman in her 70s to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified. A man in his 80s was also taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe that the woman was first hit by the car being driven by the male victim, who stopped to help her. Afterwards, another car drove through the area and struck them both, but failed to stop and render aid.

There was no information available on the suspect or vehicle involved, and investigators have not yet been able to determine if speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LAPD at (213) 473-0234.