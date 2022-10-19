Watch CBS News
Woman killed in 101 Freeway crash in Woodland Hills

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Crash shuts down northbound 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills
Crash shuts down northbound 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills 01:21

A woman died and two others were seriously injured in a vehicle crash Wednesday on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:28 a.m. to the northbound 101 Freeway and the Shoup Avenue off ramp where they discovered an SUV had driven off the freeway and crashed down an embankment, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball said.

The CHP reported that three people were trapped underneath the vehicle and the Los Angeles Fire Department was called to assist in freeing them from the wreckage.

According to the CHP, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, up to 90 mph, when it struck the center divider before landing in the embankment.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Information on her identity was not immediately available.

Two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries according to media reports.

The freeway lanes are expected to be closed from Topanga Canyon Boulevard through Woodland Hills for several hours while police investigate the crash.

