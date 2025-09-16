Woman found shot to death in San Fernando Valley

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the North Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles late Monday night.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the 8900 block of Orion Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. after reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman, estimated to be in her mid-to-late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. She's yet to be identified publicly.

No additional details, including any information regarding a potential suspect, were immediatley made available.