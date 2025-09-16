Watch CBS News
Woman found shot to death in San Fernando Valley

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the North Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles late Monday night.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the 8900 block of Orion Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. after reports of gunshots. 

Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The woman, estimated to be in her mid-to-late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. She's yet to be identified publicly.

No additional details, including any information regarding a potential suspect, were immediatley made available.

