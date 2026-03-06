Woman found dead in South Los Angeles homeless encampment identified

A woman who was found dead with potential dog bite wounds in a South Los Angeles homeless encampment early Thursday morning has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Claudia Guerrero's body was found by deputies late Wednesday night on 87th Street just off Vermont Avenue. A man reported her death, and the 36-year-old was found in a makeshift homeless encampment, authorities said. It is not known how long she had been there.

As deputies were investigating the scene, several dogs were found in the area.

"She has injuries. We'll have to wait for the coroner to determine the nature of those injuries. There were several dogs on the property, so it could be anything from an assault to a potential dog bite," LASD Lt. Steve Dejong said earlier.

It is not known if the potential bites caused the death or if the injuries were inflicted after she was dead.

The coroner will determine the cause of death. Animal control officers also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about the investigation can call the Sheriff Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.