Woman found dead in Panorama City house fire

Firefighters worked to put out a Panorama City house fire Wednesday morning where someone inside the home was found dead.

Preliminary reports came out that there was a person trapped inside the home in the 8700 block of N. Matiljja Ave. during the fire which started around 8 a.m.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters worked to get the blaze under control in the single-story home and put it out within about 20 minutes

The fire department reported that a woman, described by residents as mobility impaired, was found lifeless in a rear bedroom. She was determined to be dead

Three other residents, including one child, who were home at the time of the fire, are being medically evaluated by LAFD paramedics at the scene for smoke exposure.

The fire cause is under active investigation.