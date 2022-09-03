Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dies when 50-foot boat sinks near Catalina Island

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A 65-year-old woman died Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island.

Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Lifeguards arriving at the scene reported that the boat had sunk into the water. 

Three people were pulled out of the water. One was rushed to the hospital. The person's condition is not immediately known. 

The deceased woman was pulled out from inside the vessel, Sarnecki said.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation. 

The investigation was turned over to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 9:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.