Woman dies when 50-foot boat sinks near Catalina Island

A 65-year-old woman died Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island.

Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Lifeguards arriving at the scene reported that the boat had sunk into the water.

Three people were pulled out of the water. One was rushed to the hospital. The person's condition is not immediately known.

The deceased woman was pulled out from inside the vessel, Sarnecki said.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

The investigation was turned over to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)