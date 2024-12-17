Watch CBS News
Woman dead, man injured after shooting in Huntington Park

By Chelsea Hylton

A woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Huntington Park Monday night.

The Huntington Park Police Department received a call at 9:40 p.m. about shots fired near the 3900 block of East 60th Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman inside a truck who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

huntington-park.jpg
Officers found the woman dead inside a truck and found the man a few blocks away after following a blood trail. KCAL News

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said as officers were investigating the surrounding area, they located a trail of blood leading away from the scene. Around the same time, the sheriff's station in East Los Angeles received a call about a man with a gunshot wound in the city of Maywood.

Officers determined that the blood trail from the scene in Huntington Park was from the man in Maywood.

The LACSD said the man ran a few blocks away from the shooting to a liquor store. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The relationship between the man and the woman is unknown. Police are continuing to investigate a cause for the shooting and identify a suspect. 

