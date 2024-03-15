Watch CBS News
Woman dead after car plunges off side of Pacific Coast Highway

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A woman was killed when she lost control of her car while driving along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu late Thursday evening. 

The crash was reported at around 9:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of W. PCH and Mulholland Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

Investigators believe that the crash happened when the woman lost control of her car for unknown reasons, crash into a parked car on the side of the road, hit a power pole and then plunged off the cliff on the side of the road. 

They say that she was ejected as her car rolled down the cliff. She was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified. 

Two people inside of the parked car were hospitalized with minor injuries as a result of the crash. 

Investigators are unsure if drugs, alcohol or speeding were factors in the incident. 

